Anita A. Costanzo (nee Anquillare) passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 25, 1930 to William and Margaret Anquillare. The family moved to Cuyahoga Falls when she was young and that is where she lived her entire life. Anita met the love of her life, Sam Costanzo and they married on September 29, 1951. A happy and loving couple they had two children, Leslie and Gary and still managed to open up an accounting firm, Costanzo & Co. which has been in existence for over 50 years! Anita had a zest for life. She entered a room and her bright beautiful smile lit it up along with her very infectious laugh. She was a wonderful and caring woman who had many interests including playing bridge, going to the movies, reading, Mexican food and entertaining. Mom was also known for her mouthwatering Italian dishes. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchild. With her gift to listen she was a woman that anyone could reach out to; and many did. She was very special to everyone who came to know and love her. Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam; her parents and brother, William (Sonny) Anquillare. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Emanuel) Janikis; son, Gary (Leah) Costanzo; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Janikis, Emily (Jassim) Vailoces, Samantha (Derek) Bass, Amanda (fiance Justin Bertolone) and Gina Costanzo and great grandchild, Stella Mae Vailoces; her sister-in-law, Rose Schaffer; cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, too many to name. Per Anita's wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sam J. and Anita Costanzo Scholarship Fund for the students of St. Joseph Parish School would be appreciated. Please send your donations to Saint Joseph Parish - Costanzo Scholarship, 215 Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 or donate online at saintjoe.org/scholarship.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020