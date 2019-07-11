Anita Hayes Heimel



Anita Hayes Heimel passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Frank S. and Albertine (Schwab) Buergler.



Anita was a groundbreaking professional. She was the first woman to graduate from Kent State University with an accounting degree. She began her career working as a CPA for Escott & Company in Kent. For many years, she was the only female CPA in the area. After her retirement from Escott and Company, Anita went on to work at KAPCO for many years and was still helping friends and family with their taxes last year. Anita also volunteered for several charities where she provided accounting assistance.



Anita was a devout Catholic and was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Randolph. A highlight of her week was attending church with her grandson David and enjoying breakfast with him afterwards. She also attended frequent luncheons with her St. Charles' School class and with the Swiss Society in Cleveland. She was very involved in the National Society of Accounts and the Stuart Cameron McLeod Society.



Anita's belief in a woman's ability to succeed at any career was influential in providing the drive for her daughters' professional success. Anita never turned down the opportunity to enjoy life; she took flying lessons and successfully soloed, skied, camped, hiked and went white water rafting with her family. She cherished family dinners, and if we were lucky they might end with her wonderful angel food cake. Anita also adored her friends, and always sent them a birthday card.



We want to thank the nurses at Akron General Cleveland Clinic ICU for their excellent medical care and compassion, especially JB, Mary Ellen and Emily.



Anita is survived by her children: Beth (Tim) Moon, Becky Hayes, Holly Hayes, John (Cindy) Heimel, Cindy (Neal) Broida, Dede (Gary) Fink, Laura (Joe) Heimel Tracy, and Jeff Heimel, as well as all of her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her nephews, Carl Buergler and Robert Buerglerner.



Anita was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Heimel; her brothers, Frank J. Buergler and Freddy Buergler; and her step-son, Mike Heimel.



Her wishes for cremation are being honored. Friends and family will be received Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna 44266. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Thomas S. Acker, S.J. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Rd., Mogadore, OH 44260. Private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 11, 2019