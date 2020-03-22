Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
) Anita Jean Jackson, age 71, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on March 16, 1948 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Earl Marshall and Lela B. Frazier. She was retired from VAMC after 29 years of service. Other than her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Jimmie D. Jackson; her children, Yvette R. Marshall and Garland L. Marshall; her sisters, Brenda A. Weems and Linda M. Frazier. Carrying on her memory is her loving and loyal daughter, Carla D. (Michael) Marshall-Pitts; her four grandchildren, special grandson, DeLamon A. Marshall, Bryan D. Esters, Trevonte' K. Marshall and Takia K. (Kesnel) Oscar; her 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, are her siblings, James "Sonny" (Lola) Croom, Clarence M. Frazier and Carmia L. Gwen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and her New Hope Church family. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio. There will be no formal service at this time. Due to unforeseen circumstances, PRIVATE BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE. Memorial services will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020
