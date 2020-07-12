1/1
Anita Kay Moore
) Anita Kay Moore, 80, of BARBERTON went home to be with the Lord July 2, 2020. She was born June 28, 1940 to the late Mal and Oss Page. She retired from AC Transit (Oakland, CA) after 25 years service. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School class of 1958, a member of the Hibernians, Manchester Eagles, V.F.W. Post # 3383, American Legion Post #449 and was President of the Ladies Auxiliary for seven years. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of thirty years, Ronald Moore and partner of fourteen years John McAleese. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Moore and Sherri Cummins; grandchildren, Cash and Kayla; great grandchild, Zaiden Coby Cummins; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Jim Canning and many cousins in Kentucky. "She wanted to be buried with her purse now she will have to be buried in her purse". Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Fowler officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. A Celebration of Kay's life will follow services at the V.F.W Post # 3383 (Picnic Area) 690 W Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Moore family. Messages and memories of Kay can be shared at schluppucakfh.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff & Families of Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
