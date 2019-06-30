|
Anita L. Bouzas
Anita L. Bouzas, 81, passed away in her sleep on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Highland Square Nursing Home. She was born on July 28, 1937, the daughter of Chester and Angela Pablikas Rataski, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her brother, Chester Rataski, Jr. Anita will be deeply missed by her son, Alex and her former husband, Athanasios. She had a successful career as both an interior designer, and as a realtor. Anita loved to garden, and was an excellent cook, especially of Greek dishes.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019