Anita L. Shade
Anita L. Shade, 81, of Akron, departed this life April 29, 2020. Cremation will take place. A memorial celebration of her life will be held later, when gathering restrictions have been lifted. "The life of the dead is placed in the memories of the living." Please share a memory, prayer, condolence, and sign the guest book at ohio.com, or Cynthia Cheatham, 525 Diagonal Rd. #214 Akron, OH 44320. "We love you mom", Fred Jr., David, Jason and Cynthia.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family and love one of Mrs Shade, I know that there is nothing I can say or do that can make this any easier except God knows best. Much Love To You.
Samuel
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
