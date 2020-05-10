Anita L. Shade, 81, of Akron, departed this life April 29, 2020. Cremation will take place. A memorial celebration of her life will be held later, when gathering restrictions have been lifted. "The life of the dead is placed in the memories of the living." Please share a memory, prayer, condolence, and sign the guest book at ohio.com, or Cynthia Cheatham, 525 Diagonal Rd. #214 Akron, OH 44320. "We love you mom", Fred Jr., David, Jason and Cynthia.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.