Anita (Roseman) Post



October 4, 1947



April 8, 2019



Anita (Roseman) Post has gone to heaven to be with those who have passed before her. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Roseman; brother, Larry (Harriet) Malamut and dear mother-in-law, Eleanor Post. Anita leaves behind her husband, Harvey (Hap) Post; daughters, Wendy (Andrew Rummer and Abby) and Marla (Fred Gordon and Zachary).



Anita suffered from complications of post polio syndrome and put up a strong fight for many years. May her memory be a blessing to all that knew her, as it is to us.



Thank you to the Akron Post Polio Support Group for the years of education, fellowship and friendship.



Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4 p.m. Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 310 Swartz Rd., Akron. Shiva for friends and family will be held Tues., April 9, 2019 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the home of Marla and Fred Gordon, 4191 Westbourne Blvd., Copley. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of Western Reserve Medina or Summa Rehab. We are eternally grateful for the excellent care they have provided in the past year, allowing us to create even more precious memories.