) Ann Butler, 87, born in Akron, Ohio, to the late Nickolai and Anna Bondarovich, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 16, 2019. After graduating from East High School in 1950, Ann received a bachelor's degree in Education and Psychology from The University of Akron. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Psi Chi Honorary. Ann married Donald Butler in 1953 and they moved to Coventry Township where they built their home and raised their 4 children. Ann taught in the Akron public and Coventry local schools before they moved to Florida in 1984 following Don's retirement from Firestone. She continued to substitute teach and sell real estate in Daytona Beach until she was 70 years old. After 35 years in Florida, Ann recently moved back to the Akron area to be closer to family. Ann loved traveling, the beach, playing bridge, preparing floral arrangements for her church, baking bread and helping her many friends and acquaintances. Her greatest pride was in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Besides her parents; Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and dear brother, John. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Butler, Kim (Greg) Young, Robert (Leigh) Butler and Todd (Tammy) Butler; grandchildren, Amanda, Eric (Maria), Brett, Brian (Melinda), and Kristen; great grandchildren, Gabriella, Jackson, and Emilia. Ann also leaves behind her close companion Bill Schwaberow and sister, Mary Eagle. Per Ann's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ann's name to the Coventry Local Schools, Treasurer Office, 3257 Cormany Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please put "Staff Scholarship Fund" on the memo line. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019