Ann Chapman, 87, passed away June 3, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. She was originally from Spencer, WV. Ann worked at St. Thomas Hosptial as a scrub nurse for many years, after retirement she worked at Rockynol as an aide. Survivors are her brother, Paul Buck; sister, Sandy Capan; son, David Chapman; daughter, Cindy Cottrell; grand children, Chris Cottrell, Josh Chapman and Gina Chapman. There will be no services.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.