Ann Chapman, 87, passed away June 3, 2020 in Akron, Ohio. She was originally from Spencer, WV. Ann worked at St. Thomas Hosptial as a scrub nurse for many years, after retirement she worked at Rockynol as an aide. Survivors are her brother, Paul Buck; sister, Sandy Capan; son, David Chapman; daughter, Cindy Cottrell; grand children, Chris Cottrell, Josh Chapman and Gina Chapman. There will be no services.







