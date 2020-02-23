Home

Ann Christine Tarrant

Ann Christine Tarrant Obituary
Ann Christine Tarrant, 76, passed away on January 21, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1943. Ann was a teacher for 31 years in Michigan and Ohio; 26 years with Cuyahoga Falls Schools. She was a skilled shopper and bargain hunter. She loved traveling with family and friends. Family was most important with three children her highest pride. Ann is survived by her husband, Russ; son, Michael (Jodi); and their children, MJ, Sierra, Max and Luke; daughter, Amy; and her children, Aiden and Evelyn; and daughter, Julie (Ed); and their children, Russell and Vincent. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 where the family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020
