Ann (Doris) Holzapfel went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020, after a courageous fight with cancer. Ann was born in Pittsburgh, but spent most of her life in the Akron area, including Copley Township where she last lived prior to moving to San Diego, California in 2018. She was a graduate of Firestone High School, but identified with the Buchtel High Class of 1970, where she spent the majority of her high school education. Ann was also a graduate of the University of Akron, where she earned a bachelors degree in Marketing. Ann is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gerry, and their two children, David of Akron, and Susan of San Diego. She is also survived by her two brothers, Bill and Paul Kestner. After her children reached school age, Ann was recruited by her neighbor Gina Carroll to work at the Dance Institute of the University of Akron, where she served as administrative assistant for over 20 years and as mentor and friend to countless young dancers. Ann was a social, outgoing person with many friends. She enjoyed the company of people and made a person feel important and special when she was getting to know them. She was warm, selfless, and would always help a friend in need. She loved great dinners and a Manhattan. Ann enjoyed ballet and took classes herself as an adult. She supported the arts throughout the Akron & Cleveland area. You could frequently find her attending shows at local theaters and shopping at her favorite consignment shops. Ann loved lounging on the beaches of Aruba on her yearly trip with her friend Christine. Everyone loved her, her smile, and her twinkling eyes. Cremation has taken place in San Diego. It is only for a while that we must part, So treasure the memories within your heart.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020