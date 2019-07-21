Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park, office chapel
2580 Romig Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park, office chapel
2580 Romig Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Dorsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Dorsey Obituary
Ann Dorsey

TOGETHER AGAIN

Ann Dorsey, 92, of Barberton passed away on July 18, 2019. She worked at Sun Rubber and was a member of the American Legion #449 Auxiliary. She loved playing euchre.

Ann was preceded by her husband of 50+ years, Frank Dorsey and son, Mark Dorsey. She is survived by her son, Jim (Pam) Dorsey; grandchildren, James M. (Tammi) Dorsey, Marcie (Tom) Valentine and Amber Dorsey (Andrew Huber); eight great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Michael Holland.

Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, office chapel, 2580 Romig Rd.,on Tuesday at 2 p.m., officiated by Kevin DeJournett. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to Summa Hospice At Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.