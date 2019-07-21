|
|
Ann Dorsey
TOGETHER AGAIN
Ann Dorsey, 92, of Barberton passed away on July 18, 2019. She worked at Sun Rubber and was a member of the American Legion #449 Auxiliary. She loved playing euchre.
Ann was preceded by her husband of 50+ years, Frank Dorsey and son, Mark Dorsey. She is survived by her son, Jim (Pam) Dorsey; grandchildren, James M. (Tammi) Dorsey, Marcie (Tom) Valentine and Amber Dorsey (Andrew Huber); eight great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and special friend, Michael Holland.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, office chapel, 2580 Romig Rd.,on Tuesday at 2 p.m., officiated by Kevin DeJournett. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to Summa Hospice At Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019