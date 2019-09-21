|
Ann Elizabeth Goode Ann Elizabeth Goode passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Barberton, Ohio after completing a 20 year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She was born on March 21st 1933 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to the late A.J. and Evelyn Stevens. She was predeceased by loving husband of 43 years, John E. Goode as well as two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by two sons, Edward and David (Shauna), three grandchildren, Amanda Rodriguez (Chris), Matthew, and Mikayla, and two great-grandsons, Ellis and Arlo. She also leaves siblings, Millie, Layne, Martha, Gerald, Danny, Drema, Susie, Frieda, Sharon, Jane, Jean, and Helen. Ann was a graduate of Akron Evening High School in 1974 and attended the University of Akron. She worked in food service at Barberton Public Schools for over 30 years and retired as Food Service Manager at Barberton High School in 1996. She was a member of Community Church of Portage Lakes and is grateful for the love and support of their senior's ministry. She was an avid volunteer for dozens of community service organizations and especially enjoyed time spent volunteering at the information desk of Barberton Summa Hospital. She was active in many social groups and clubs, particularly Bunco, Sixty Plusers, AARP, Norton Garden Club, and Friends of the Library. She participated in 50 years of the Summit County Metro parks Fall Hiking Spree and was an avid golfer. She was a strong woman who carried herself with grace. Her friendly warmth and encouragement made an impact on many lives, especially the members of her family. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to The .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019