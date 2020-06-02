) Ann Brado, 88, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Concordia at Sumner. A member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, survivors include her sons David (Marissa) Brado of Nashville, Tenn., and Dan Brado of Uniontown, Ohio. Her Funeral Mass will be held Wed, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Copley. Visitation 10 - 11 a.m. Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield (419-884-1711). For Memorial Contribution information, condolences, Ann's tribute video, and her full death notice see SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.