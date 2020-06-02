Ann Frances Brado
1931 - 2020
) Ann Brado, 88, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Concordia at Sumner. A member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church, survivors include her sons David (Marissa) Brado of Nashville, Tenn., and Dan Brado of Uniontown, Ohio. Her Funeral Mass will be held Wed, June 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Copley. Visitation 10 - 11 a.m. Snyder Funeral Home, Mansfield (419-884-1711). For Memorial Contribution information, condolences, Ann's tribute video, and her full death notice see SnyderFuneralHomes.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
JUN
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Home, Lexington Avenue Chapel
2553 Lexington Avenue
Mansfield, OH 44904-1423
(419) 884-1711
