Ann Gale McAvoy (Childrey)
Ann Gale McAvoy (nee Childrey), age 93, passed away peacefully March 20, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Wycliff and Ruth (nee Gale) Childrey; wife of the late Ronald H. McAvoy; devoted mother of Ruth (Dennis) Bradley; loving grandmother of Zachary Bradley and Kaitlin (David) Drozdik.
Visitation Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. until time of Service at 11:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Office Chapel, 2580 Romig Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Memorials may be directed to Gary Sinise Foundation. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 24, 2019