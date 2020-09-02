) Ann Gangl passed away peacefully at midnight August 29, 2020 with her husband at her side. Born in Djakovo, Croatia on July 19, 1933, she grew up in Klagenfurt, Austria. She moved with her family to Akron, Ohio in 1950. A multi-talented artist, she had a business of restoring photographs, hand coloring and other photographic services. As a certified ski instructor, she taught skiing for 25 years at Boston Mills Ski Resort. She and her husband Ott took yearly ski vacations in the Rocky Mountains, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Teresa Hack Raumberger; father Josef Raumberger; brother, Steven Raumberger; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Jeffrey Leisinger and sister, Rose Fritz Kungl. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ott Gangl; son, Alex (Tina) Gangl; her grandchildren, Max and Sydney; sister-in-law, Pat Raumberger; brother, John (April) Raumberger; nieces and nephews, Eric (Tanja) Kungl, Lisa (Kevin) Spencer, Paul (Mary Eileen) Kungl, Carla (Todd Crawley) Kungl, Crista (Ken) Pryor, Nicole (Joe) Spoonster, Kat Wills, Philip (Maureen) Raumberger, Erin (Matt) Thorne, Jessica Leisinger, many great-nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, and a private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. There will be no calling hours, and a celebration of life will be announced next year.