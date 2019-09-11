|
Ann J. Odom Ann J. Odom, 74, departed this earthly life on September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Emma McClendon; brother, Shelby McClendon and sister, Nancy Lane. To forever cherish her memory, she leaves her son, Preston Odom of Akron, OH; brothers, John (Deborah) McClendon and Kennis McClendon of Akron, OH and Rinson (Vicki) McClendon of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Louis Stallings, Eulogizing, Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 444 Whitney Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019