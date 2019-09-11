Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
Ann J. Odom Obituary
Ann J. Odom Ann J. Odom, 74, departed this earthly life on September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Emma McClendon; brother, Shelby McClendon and sister, Nancy Lane. To forever cherish her memory, she leaves her son, Preston Odom of Akron, OH; brothers, John (Deborah) McClendon and Kennis McClendon of Akron, OH and Rinson (Vicki) McClendon of Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 1 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306 where friends may call from 12 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Louis Stallings, Eulogizing, Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 444 Whitney Ave., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
