Ann Kacsanek, 90, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Ann was born October 16, 1928 to George and Anna (Kanza) Klinchak in Akron and had been an Akron area resident her entire life. She received a Bachelor Degree in Education from the University of Akron. She was Fifth, Seventh and Eighth Grade teacher at St. Francis de Sales School for over 22 years and she had been the Financial Secretary of Jednota Branch 553 for 20 years. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church.

She enjoyed reading, traveling and music.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Joseph in 1992; son-in-law, Ralph Speck and brothers-in-law, Andrew and George Kacsanek. She is survived by her children, Debra Speck and Joseph E. Kacsanek, Jr.; sister, Irene (William) Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Ed Kacsanek; sister-in-law, Johanna Kacsanek; grandchildren, Hope Lewis, Dennis (Lisa) Buchanan, Joseph (Kristen) Kacsanek III, Elizabeth (Ben) Owens, Georjette (Brian) Thomas, Paula (Bob) Danish and Ralph (Lindsay Venham) Speck; great grandchildren, Gavin, Peyton, Benjamin, Natalie, Karter, Matthew, Keagan, Britt and Connor.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese Rd.). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Jednota Club, 485 Morgan Ave., Akron OH 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
