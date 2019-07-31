|
Ann Kacsanek
Ann Kacsanek, 90, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
The family will receive friends Friday August 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese Rd.). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Jednota Club, 485 Morgan Ave., Akron OH 44311. (ANTHONY, GREEN, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019