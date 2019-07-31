Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd.
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kacsanek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Kacsanek


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Kacsanek Obituary
Ann Kacsanek

Ann Kacsanek, 90, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

The family will receive friends Friday August 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd. (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads, entrance off Steese Rd.). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Jednota Club, 485 Morgan Ave., Akron OH 44311. (ANTHONY, GREEN, anthonyfh.com)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now