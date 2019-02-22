Ann L. Burgan



Ann L. Burgan, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Spencer, Ohio and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls and the Master Works Chorale of the Summit Choral Society. Ann was a cancer survivor. She attended the University of Cincinnati, went on to Akron General Medical Center's School of Nursing and then to Kent State University where she graduated with a Master's Degree in Education. She worked as a Nursing Supervisor. She started at Fallsview Hospital, went to Akron General, then to Cuyahoga Falls General and then back to Fallsview. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mildred Woodling; brother, Gregory Woodling, daughter-in-law, Nancy Burgan; and brother-in-law, Ron Kepner. She is survived by her sons, Mikel (Roberta), Dirk and Scott Burgan; daughters, Teri (Robert) Knight and Barbara (Thomas) Stroup; sisters, Jane Kepner and Beth Cheatwood; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221, Rev. Jon Priebe officiating. Donations in her memory may be made to the , Summit Choral Society or ASPCA- the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary