Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
161 W. Clinton St
Doylestown, OH
View Map
Ann L. Leach


1936 - 2019
Ann L. Leach Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- Ann L. Leach, age 83, passed away on October 13, 2019. Born on September 9, 1936 in Birch River, W. Va. to the late Earl and Ottie (DeMoss) Houghton, she was a resident of Doylestown for 31 years, previously of Norton. Retired from Pleasant View Health Care Center, Ann was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray Sr. in 2018; grandson, David Chapman; sisters, Nina Propst, and Mae Harris; brother, James Houghton; she is survived by her children, Eric (Stephanie) Chapman, Randy Chapman (Debby Carpenter), Michael (Kim) Chapman, John (Laura) Chapman, Lisa Holland; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; step children, Ray Jr. (Susan) Leach, Kathy Phelps, Vicky Fulks, John (Ann) Leach, Mike (Shelly) Leach, Christina (Russell) Dietry; 13 step grandchildren; 22 step great grandchildren; brother, Bob Houghton; sister, Olive Bragg; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 161 W. Clinton St., Doylestown, OH, 44230, with Fr. Robert Stein, Celebrant. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
