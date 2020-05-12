Ann LaVerne Blackie
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann LaVerne Blackie, 98, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born February 26, 1922 in Grampian, Pennsylvania and moved to Akron, Ohio when she was four years old. She graduated from Norton High School in 1942. Mom worked at Goodyear Aerospace during WWII as Rosie the Riveter, and Oneils Department Store in Akron. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Mom was an artist with oils, silversmithing, and sculpturing. She loved to dance and be around her friends and family. Mom will be reunited with her Mother, Anna McGrath; Husband, Russell Blackie and Son, Russell Blackie. "I see Mom and Dad swinging it now." Mom will be missed by Son, Jerry Blackie; Daughter-in-law, Betty Blackie; five Grandchildren; eight Great Grandchildren; and many friends and relatives. Private interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. A memorial service may take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Sunset Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved