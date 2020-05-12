Ann LaVerne Blackie, 98, passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born February 26, 1922 in Grampian, Pennsylvania and moved to Akron, Ohio when she was four years old. She graduated from Norton High School in 1942. Mom worked at Goodyear Aerospace during WWII as Rosie the Riveter, and Oneils Department Store in Akron. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Mom was an artist with oils, silversmithing, and sculpturing. She loved to dance and be around her friends and family. Mom will be reunited with her Mother, Anna McGrath; Husband, Russell Blackie and Son, Russell Blackie. "I see Mom and Dad swinging it now." Mom will be missed by Son, Jerry Blackie; Daughter-in-law, Betty Blackie; five Grandchildren; eight Great Grandchildren; and many friends and relatives. Private interment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. A memorial service may take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







