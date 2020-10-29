) Ann L. (Pagac) Burskey, 96, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Green Village. Ann was born February 23, 1924 to Justin and Elizabeth (Ondas) Pagac in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stephen in 2015; daughter, Barbara Burskey Westover in 2008 and siblings, Betty Pagac, Polly Varga, Sr. Alice Marie and Mary Lou Bheam; granddaughter, Lori Westover; and cousin, Helen Rish. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Burskey; sister, Sr. Mary Kathleen SC; grandchildren Lisa (Scott) Smith and Larry (Jennifer Thesing) Westover; great grandchildren, Justin (Amanda), Audrey (James Miller) Westover and Brandon and Andrew Thesing; great great grandchildren, Gabriella, Averie and Jayce Westover and Lorelei and Layla Miller. Ann was a 'Rosie the Riveter' at Goodyear during WWII. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church,a former member of St. John the Baptist and Jednota Branch 553. She loved to dance on her date night with Steve and enjoyed flower gardening. The family will receive friends Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown Street, Akron, OH 44301. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Sisters of Charity or St. Paul Catholic Church.