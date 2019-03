Ann Louise



Colley



Ann Louise Colley, 89, passed away February 27, 2019 at Concordia at Sumner of kidney failure.



She was born November 10, 1929 to Harold C. Colley and Rebecca Wilson in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up in Akron graduating from Rankin, Buchtel and the University of Akron where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She was a nursery and kindergarten teacher, an artist for Imperial Wallpaper in Cleveland, and interior designer for Keeler Draperies in Florida.



Preceded by her brother, Harold C. Colley, Jr.; she is survived by sister, Cynthia S. Mackay (Jim); sister-in-law, Jean H. Colley; nieces and nephews, Nancy C. Laria, (Jim), James H. Colley (Peggy), Emy Colley Sonnie, Jennifer C. Windle (Vaughan), James C. Mackay, John S. Mackay (Suzanne), Rebecca Mackay-Smith (David), Katurah Mackay (Scott Hulbert); nine great nieces and nephews and a great great niece and nephew.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta Gamma Foundation, Service for Sight, in memory of Ann L. Colley, 3250 Riverside Dr., Columbus, OH 43221. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)