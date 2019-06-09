Home

Ann Louise Colley

Ann Louise Colley Obituary
Ann Louise

Colley

Ann Louise Colley, 89, passed away February 27, 2019 at Concordia at Sumner of kidney failure.

Calling hours will be held SATURDAY, 10 a.m. to NOON at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, Ohio. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Delta Gamma Foundation, Service for Sight, in memory of Ann L. Colley, 3250 Riverside Dr., Columbus, OH 43221.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 9, 2019
