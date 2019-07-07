Home

Ann M. Christian, age 92, passed away suddenly and went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2019.

She was a life resident of Suffield and was a longtime dedicated member of Suffield United Church of Christ. Ann enjoyed playing cards and games, and loved watching birds. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1999, Ann is survived by her daughters, Jane (Terry) Griffith, Sue Christian, Karen Wilson and Terri Mitchell; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Suffield United Church of Christ, 1115 State Route 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260, with Rev. Karin A. Wright officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions to Ann's church at the address above.

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
