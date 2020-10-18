1/1
Ann Marie Hall
Ann Marie Hall, 79, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home. Ann was born April 13, 1941 to Robert and Dorothy (Kiehart) Parks in Oil City, PA and had been an area resident for most of her life. She served the Green community as a cub scouts and brownies leader, a sports mom, and as an active member of the East Liberty School mothers' club. She was a 1959 graduate of East High School and was active in the Alumni Association. Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert; children, James and Thomas Hall, Lisa (Charles) Lalli and John (Karla) Hall; grandchildren, Patrick Hall, Katherine (Timothy) Focht, Hannah Reese, Charles Lalli Jr., Julian and Jackson Hall; great grandchildren, Tristan Ford Hall and Sebastian and Alexander Focht; sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Hobbs, and Barbara Parks. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Robert Parks. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685 (corner of Massillon and Steese Rds. In Green, entrance off Steese Rd.).




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, City of Green Chapel
4178 Massillon Road
Green, OH 44685
(330) 899-9790
