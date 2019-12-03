|
Ann Moses passed away November 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard "Bud" and Kay Moore. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Robert; son, Shaun; grandsons, Joseph and Max; cousins, Bud, Jeff (Paula) and extended family members. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St. in Wadsworth with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019