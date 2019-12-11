|
|
) Ann Mehlmauer, 99, passed away on December 8, 2019; formally of Akron & Norton Ohio, she lived in Akron, NY and died in Cheektowaga, NY. She was a member of the Norton and Barberton Senior Citizens Organizations. Ann was an avid card player and member of the Old Friends Bridge Club for 39 years. She worked at Evans Bank and retired from the data processing department of Nobil Shoe Company. Ann was the loving mother of Sharon (Raymond Dale) Woodward, Richard (Kathleen) Murdock and the late Patricia Murdock; cherished grandmother of Steve (Felicia) Murdock, Erin (David) Park, Jennifer Woodward, Jessica (Erick) Westphal, and Raymond (Jesse) Woodward; dear great-grandmother of Corrine, Heidi, and RJ Murdock, Florence and Lilly Woodward; sister of the late Joseph (late Evelyn) Frederick; and the aunt of the late Cheryl ( late Spencer) Throne and family. Calling hours will be Friday, December 13 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Prince of Peace Parish, 1263 Shannon Street, Barberton on Saturday, December 14, at 10 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Akron. Condolences and memories can be shared with Ann's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019