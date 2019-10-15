|
Ann Perkins Entenman Ann Perkins Entenman, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 after living a long and full life. Ann Singleton Perkins was born on July 27, 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky to William and Marjorie Moore Morgan Perkins (Kissam). Although Ann lived most of her life in New York and Ohio she never lost her Louisville accent. Ann was devoted to her alma mater, Wells College. It was on the shores of Cayuga Lake where she met and then married in 1949 Roy Gordon Winklepleck, her first husband who predeceased her in 2001. They raised two children, John Winklepleck and Amy Winklepleck (McNamara). She was a devoted and greatly loved grandmother to Lee (Winklepleck) Figora (Luke); daughter of John and Nancy Winklepleck and Anne (David Borowik), Christina (John Hooper) and Julie, daughters of Amy and David McNamara. She was the great grandmother of Hugh and Graham Figora and Grace Borowik. In 2005 Ann married Robert Entenman and gained three more children, Holly (Entenman) Kennedy, Rob Entenman (died 2015), and Alfred Entenman. With them she gained nine more grandchildren. Ann was known for having beautiful gardens. Her house was on the Hudson House and Garden Tour several times. She also loved to play bridge and she was an expert knitter and needle pointer. Her knitting creations kept all her family and loved ones fashionable and warm. Her needle pointing helped create a rug in the Blair House in Washington, DC as well as church kneelers. Ann translated countless volumes of books into Braille over the years for the Cleveland Sight Center. She was a regular attendant at Christ Church Episcopal, Hudson since moving to Hudson in 1961. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church Episcopal in Hudson. A memorial service will be held in the future. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019