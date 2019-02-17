|
|
Ann Presto (Romick)
Ann Presto (nee Romick), 94, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah God for 70 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial service will be held on February 23, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2180 Martin Rd., Mogadore OH. 44260.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a private burial at a later time.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019