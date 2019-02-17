Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2180 Martin Rd.
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Presto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Presto


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Presto Obituary
Ann Presto (Romick)

Ann Presto (nee Romick), 94, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah God for 70 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on February 23, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2180 Martin Rd., Mogadore OH. 44260.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private burial at a later time.

Please share your thoughts and condolences on her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.