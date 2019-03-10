Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna B. Wood


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna B. Wood Obituary
Anna B. Wood (Mills)

Anna B. Wood, age 84, passed away on March 6, 2019.

Anna was employed with Stark County Job and Family Services for 21 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, and spending time with her great-granddaughter, Jaclynn.

Preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Hester Mills, and siblings, Cleburn, Larry and Mae, Anna is survived by her sons, Greg, George and David; grandchildren, Charity, Jesse, Misty, Lindsay, Magen and David Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Friends and family will be received Monday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Memorial service will immediately follow on Monday at 12 noon. The family suggests memorials to the . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now