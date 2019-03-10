|
Anna B. Wood (Mills)
Anna B. Wood, age 84, passed away on March 6, 2019.
Anna was employed with Stark County Job and Family Services for 21 years. She enjoyed reading, fishing, and spending time with her great-granddaughter, Jaclynn.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Hester Mills, and siblings, Cleburn, Larry and Mae, Anna is survived by her sons, Greg, George and David; grandchildren, Charity, Jesse, Misty, Lindsay, Magen and David Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Memorial service will immediately follow on Monday at 12 noon. The family suggests memorials to the . (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019