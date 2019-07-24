Home

Anna Porchowsky Firko

Anna Porchowsky Firko, 62, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.

She formerly lived in Munroe Falls, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jarema and Maria Porchowsky.

She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Boyce and Kateryna Sylaska; granddaughters, Aurora and Aspen; sisters, Daria (Bill) Lesiw and Helen (Mark) Preebe; brothers, Zenowij (Cathy) Porchowsky and Oleh Porchowsky; Anna also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

MAY HER MEMORY BE ETERNAL!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
