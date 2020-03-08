Home

POWERED BY

Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795

Anna G. Parado

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna G. Parado Obituary
(nee Coughlin) Anna Gordon Parado (81) passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Olive Branch, MS. Born in Fairmont, WV, she is the daughter of the late Alice C. Inghram and Francis D. Coughlin. She became a member of the Sisters of St Joseph and during her obedient service of 15 years, she earned her degree in nursing. She followed the Lord's call to leave the convent and continue in music ministry and marriage. Along side her husband, she sang In numerous choirs. This includes leading the contemporary choir, The Remnants, at St. Matthew Parish in Akron for over 30 years. She retired as nurse from Barberton Citizens Hospital in 2001. She moved to Olive Branch, Mississippi several years ago. In addition to her parents, she was proeeeded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Medardo (Mickey) Parado, and her brother-in-law, Michael E. Smith. She is survived by her children, Margaret (Peggy) and Kyle Davis, Elizabeth (Joy) and Dennis Parado and grandson, Irenaeo Parado; sister, Ruth E. Smith, and brother, James J. Coughlin. Memorial Mass will be held on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, Benton Ave., Akron, OH, followed by a Celebration of Life from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the adjacent Fr. Silva Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Congregation of St. Joseph, 132 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -