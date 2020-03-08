|
(nee Coughlin) Anna Gordon Parado (81) passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Olive Branch, MS. Born in Fairmont, WV, she is the daughter of the late Alice C. Inghram and Francis D. Coughlin. She became a member of the Sisters of St Joseph and during her obedient service of 15 years, she earned her degree in nursing. She followed the Lord's call to leave the convent and continue in music ministry and marriage. Along side her husband, she sang In numerous choirs. This includes leading the contemporary choir, The Remnants, at St. Matthew Parish in Akron for over 30 years. She retired as nurse from Barberton Citizens Hospital in 2001. She moved to Olive Branch, Mississippi several years ago. In addition to her parents, she was proeeeded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Medardo (Mickey) Parado, and her brother-in-law, Michael E. Smith. She is survived by her children, Margaret (Peggy) and Kyle Davis, Elizabeth (Joy) and Dennis Parado and grandson, Irenaeo Parado; sister, Ruth E. Smith, and brother, James J. Coughlin. Memorial Mass will be held on March 13 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, Benton Ave., Akron, OH, followed by a Celebration of Life from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the adjacent Fr. Silva Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Congregation of St. Joseph, 132 Mt. St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020