Anna (Karder) Haas died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 of natural causes at Arden Courts of Bath.



Born in 1921 in Akron, Anna was the youngest of seven children.



A loving and supportive wife, Ann lived for nearly sixty years in the house that her husband, Henry, built for her. Ann, Henry and their son, Richard, started a small business together in 1959; to this day, H&H Machine continues to thrive and grow.



Anna loved her family dearly, spending time with them whether it meant driving across town or flying across the country. SoCal, Utah, Michigan, Texas.... If her family moved, Anna followed. When she wasn't with family, she most often was puttering away in her large backyard and flower garden(s). Devoutly Catholic, Anna went to mass nearly every Sunday.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Michael; her brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Mary, Louis, Helen, Mike and Steve; her husband, Henry; and her son, Richard.



She is survived by her two children Judy Caetta and Steve; nine grandchildren, Jim, Dave, Rick, Mike, Alison, Crystal, Jessica, Patrick and Adam; and ten great-grandchildren, Sophia, Chloe, Timothy, Diana, Lexi, Lizzy, Sarah, Mason, Norah and Ellie.



The family especially wants to thank the staff at Arden Courts for the loving care and attention they gave Anna and for the friendships they shared with her.



Anna will be missed. Her legacy of love, family and faith will endure.



Calling hours 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019