Anna Hracki
Anna Hracki, 95, of Akron, passed away of natural causes on May 12, 2020. She was a secretary at Firestone Tire and Rubber for 42 years. Anna was also the secretary for the Board of Directors and social director at Firestone Credit Union for almost 50 years. She was a lifetime member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Akron, where she was Director of the Sunday School and active in choir. Anna loved good food, traveling, singing, dancing, good music, driving, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Her priority was her family and she cherished spending time with them. She is survived by 3 nephews and 3 nieces and their respective families. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie (Kovach) Hracki. Due to the current health situation, all services are private. Interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to Concordia Lutheran Church, 724 Sumner Street, Akron, OH 44311. Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at dunn-quigley.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Homes
