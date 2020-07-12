Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on July 8, 2020. Anna was born in Elkhurst, WV on April 16, 1929 to the late William O. Moore and Mamie Ethel (Jones) Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bernard, in 2014; her brothers, Darrell and Don Moore and sister, Willa Cloninger. She is survived by her children, Diana (James) Clance of Akron, OH, Duane (Cindi) Cretin of Carmel, IN; she is also survived by granddaughters, Selena (Michael) Myers of Cuyahoga Falls, Katherine (Ian) Fennell of Marietta, Sarah Cretin of Noblesville, IN and great granddaughter, Ava Myers. Anna moved to Akron in 1950 from West Virginia. Soon after that she met Bernard, her husband of 61 years. They raised Diana and Duane while moving from Barberton to Copley in 1964. Anna retired from Babcock & Wilcox in 1994. She was involved in the American Legion, Barberton Hospital and all things Copley. She and Bernie worked the concessions for the Copley sectional and regional tournaments at the "new" high school for many years. They were extremely involved with the Copley Booster Club and particularly the football and baseball teams. Anna loved to see her nieces and nephews from West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Many trips over the years to see all of them. Anna is loved by many and will be missed by all. Calling hours will be held at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Social distancing and face masks required. A private family service will have already taken place. Interment will be at the family's discretion in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.