THEN AND NOW Anna June Kirby, 78, passed away on October 30, 2019. Anna was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 28, 1941 to the late Wallace and Mary Jane Mead. Anna devoted herself to her family. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings. She loved children and was instrumental in raising many generations of children in her family. Those who had the privilege of knowing her as Mom or Nana will never forget her selflessness and love. Anna also owned her own cleaning and painting business for many years. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her son, Michael Kirby; and many brothers and sisters. She will be dearly missed by her children, Laura Chalmers, William Kirby, and Brandi (Kevin) Keplinger; grandchildren, Crystal, Heather, Erica, Tom, Kimberly, Kristina, Shania, Melissa, Trent, and Addison; 12 great-grandchildren, including Anastacia and Alex; and many brothers and sisters. Family and friends may visit on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at NEWCOMER AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anna's family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019