Anna L. Kline, age 81, passed away on February 15, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio on March 26, 1937, Ann married the love of her life, Glenn on August 31, 1956. We had 62 wonderful years together, sharing our faith in God which we applied daily. We lived these last 33 years in Uniontown, Ohio. We are members of Maranatha Bible Church.



There were many things we enjoyed. We loved our vacations together. We were blessed with the time spent with family enjoying fun, good food, and laughter.



Ann had such a loving and caring nature which was a model for our family to follow. She was God's earth angel, holding a very special place in each one of our hearts. While this loss is immeasurable, the imprint she has left on all our lives will never be forgotten.



Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jenna Kline; sister, Margaret Weitzel; and brothers, Don and Jerry Petty, Anna is survived by her husband, Glenn Kline Sr.; sons, Glenn Jr. (Amy) of Michigan, Robert of Macedonia, Ohio and Richard (Julie) of Mason, Ohio; grandchildren, Robbie (Heather), Ryan (Stephanie), Chad (Grace), Melissa (Eric), Josh (Natalie), Kelly (Kyle), Zachary and Kelsie; great-grandchildren, Nora, Logan, Kroy, Jayce and Cayden; sisters, Jean Boston, Karol (Chuck) Tawney and Lois Sapp; brothers, Virgil (Gwen) Archer and Jim Archer; and many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family will be received Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Maranatha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Road, Akron, Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Butch Pursley officiating. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Maranatha Bible Church at the address above.



