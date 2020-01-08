|
Anna M. Kuhar, 90, of Akron, passed away on January 6, 2020. Ann was born in Akron, Ohio on March 8, 1929 to the late Joseph and Mary Matuska. She was a life long member of Visitation of Mary Catholic Church and was the longest serving member at their soup kitchen at 25 years. Ann was a longtime volunteer as the "bread lady" at the church's annual Lenten Fish Fry. She was also Vice President of the St. Anne's Ladies Guild at the church for 10+ years. She retired from General Tire & Rubber after 25 years. Ann will be dearly missed by her son, Tom and daughter-in-law, Jan and grandchildren, Adam and Bryce. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church, 55 Broad Street, Akron, with Father Dismas Byarugaba officiating. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020