Anna M. Petrosek
1918 - 2020
Anna M. Petrosek, 102, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Born in Akron on February 13, 1918, Ann was a lifelong resident of Firestone Park and a 1936 graduate of South High School. After high school, Ann worked at Polsky's, Akron Selle, and as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Goodyear during World War II. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; husband, John and siblings, Mary, Betty and Joe, Ann is survived by her loving son, Tom (Sheri); numerous nephews and nieces. Ann met John at a dance at St. John's catholic church and they married in 1942. Ann was a homemaker who loved family and cooking, especially ethnic meals for the holidays. For the last 8 years, Ann lived with Tom and Sheri at their home in Silver Lake. She always had a smile on her face, enjoyed reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows, and doing circle word puzzles. Ann was a joy to be with and will be missed immensely. "Mom and Dad: Thank you for the wonderful life you gave me. I love you and will think of you both every day." A special thanks to Kathy and Val for their loving care of Ann and for Sally's monthly communion visits. Cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours. A private family mass will be held at a later date. Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 5, 2020
