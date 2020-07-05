Anna M. Petrosek, 102, passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2020. Born in Akron on February 13, 1918, Ann was a lifelong resident of Firestone Park and a 1936 graduate of South High School. After high school, Ann worked at Polsky's, Akron Selle, and as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Goodyear during World War II. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary; husband, John and siblings, Mary, Betty and Joe, Ann is survived by her loving son, Tom (Sheri); numerous nephews and nieces. Ann met John at a dance at St. John's catholic church and they married in 1942. Ann was a homemaker who loved family and cooking, especially ethnic meals for the holidays. For the last 8 years, Ann lived with Tom and Sheri at their home in Silver Lake. She always had a smile on her face, enjoyed reading cookbooks and watching cooking shows, and doing circle word puzzles. Ann was a joy to be with and will be missed immensely. "Mom and Dad: Thank you for the wonderful life you gave me. I love you and will think of you both every day." A special thanks to Kathy and Val for their loving care of Ann and for Sally's monthly communion visits. Cremation has taken place. There will be no calling hours. A private family mass will be held at a later date. Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
