Anna M. (Pownall) Wyatt Anna (Pownall) Wyatt, 70, of Barberton, Ohio passed away April 9th 2020 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on January 13, 1950 to Robert and Betty Knicely in Akron, Ohio. Anna worked at First National Bank as a teller. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda (Michelli). She is survived by sons, Wayne Pownall (Margie), Dane (Myriah), and Gene (Jessica); grandchildren, Jayden, Khol, Khloe, Owen, and Aubrey. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob Knicely, Jeff (Susan), and Joyce Fenn (David); in addition to many other loved friends and family members. A private ceremony will take place. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park Akron, Ohio. The Family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Pebble Creek and Wyant Woods nursing homes. Their dedicated care to our mother was greatly appreciated.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020