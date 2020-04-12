Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. (Pownall) Wyatt


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. (Pownall) Wyatt Obituary
Anna M. (Pownall) Wyatt Anna (Pownall) Wyatt, 70, of Barberton, Ohio passed away April 9th 2020 at Akron General Hospital. She was born on January 13, 1950 to Robert and Betty Knicely in Akron, Ohio. Anna worked at First National Bank as a teller. She was a loving mother and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. Anna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda (Michelli). She is survived by sons, Wayne Pownall (Margie), Dane (Myriah), and Gene (Jessica); grandchildren, Jayden, Khol, Khloe, Owen, and Aubrey. She is also survived by her siblings, Bob Knicely, Jeff (Susan), and Joyce Fenn (David); in addition to many other loved friends and family members. A private ceremony will take place. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park Akron, Ohio. The Family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at Pebble Creek and Wyant Woods nursing homes. Their dedicated care to our mother was greatly appreciated.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now