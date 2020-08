Anna Mae Cummings, 101, a resident of the Akron area since the early 1940's, was born October 13, 1918 in Toledo, Ohio and died on July 25, 2020 in her home. She was buried at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville, Ohio along side of family members and ancestors. Anna Mae leaves many friends who supported her in her final days. In accordance with her wishes, no services were held.