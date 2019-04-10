Anna Maria Shook (Andrasko)



Anna Maria Shook, age 67, of Stow, Ohio, died on April 8, 2019 at Alter Care of Cuyahoga Falls.



She was born on December 12, 1951 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Anna Rosina (nee Smook) Andrasko.



Anna was a graduate of Coventry High School and was a 911 Dispatcher for Stow and Coventry Township. She also worked for a short time at Akron General Fitness Center as a receptionist.



She enjoyed playing practical jokes and loved making ceramics.



Survivors include her husband, Craig Louis Shook, whom she married on April 17, 1971; her son, Brett (Tammy) Shook; her grandson, E. J.; and her husband's family, Gary (Becky) Shook and Linda (Bob) Silvey.



Other than her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her son, Chad Shook; her siblings, John, Fred, and Susan Andrasko.



Memorial services will be held at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320 at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, where Pastor David DeWitt will celebrate Anna's life.



Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Anna's memory.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019