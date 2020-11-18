) Anna Marie Frejofsky (nee Festa) (nee Festa), age 89, witnessed her final sunset on November 14, 2020 in Twinsburg at her home for over 60 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen W. Jr.; loving mother of Wayne S. (Beverly), Richard A. (Maria), Ronald J. and Stephanie (Wayne) Pieplow; dearest grandmother and great grandmother of 21; dear sister of Celia O'Neill (deceased), Ralph Festa and Frances Colosimo. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT SS. COSMAS AND DAMIAN CHURCH, TWINSBURG AT 11 A.M. Family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of mass. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed. Burial, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve. (ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME OF BEDFORD, 440-232-1155).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store