Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
2141 Fifth Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Huth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Huth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Marie Huth Obituary
STOW -- Anna Marie Huth, 92, died December 14, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Marie had been a resident of Stow for 39 years and member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Ms. Huth received her Master's Degree in Nursing in 1966 from the University of Pittsburgh and had been employed as a professor with both The Ohio State University and the University of Akron where she retired in 1980. She is survived by her three nephews, Tom (Denice) Huth, Hu (Joy) Huth, and Patrick Huth; great-niece Robin (Adrian) Carnahan; great-nephews, Michael (Shanna) Huth and Christopher (Lalita) Huth, and great-great-nephew, Harrison Carnahan. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Thursday 4 to 7 PM. Pastor Paul Frerichs will conduct service Friday, 11 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 Fifth Street, Cuyahoga Falls 44221. Burial Brooklyn Heights Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to OSU College of Education or University of Pittsburgh Nursing College. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now