Anna Marie



Miller



Anna Marie Miller passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019.



Ann was born September 21, 1930 to Stewart and Alta Mae Troxell in Detroit Mich. She was raised in Altoona and graduated from Altoona High School in 1948. She retired from May Company at Chapel Hill. She was an active member of Greensburg United Methodist Church.



Ann loved walking with friends in her Green walking group and traveled with many of those friends with Green AARP. She was so proud she did strength training several times a week.



Ann is loved and survived by her daughter, Cindy Ott (David Stefaniak); son, Mark Ott (Pam Schwandt); sister, Lois Putt; Ed's children, Bryon Miller, Barb (Cliff) Birdsall; grandchildren, Chad, Monica, Kyle and Leah Birdsall; and special friend and companion Dale Palmer. She was preceded in death by husband, Edgar Miller and siblings, Alvin, John, Vera, Robert, Fred and Richard.



A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greensburg United Methodist Church, 2161 Greensburg Rd., Green, OH 44232 where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services. Donations may be made to Green Good Neighbors c/o the church. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary