Anna Marie Teodosio peacefully entered into eternal life on October 16, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Anna was born to Mary and Giuseppe Tiano on February 5, 1928 in Derby, Connecticut. She grew up in Derby along with two sisters and eight brothers and attended Derby High School. Anna eventually met the love of her life, Alexander "Al" Teodosio, at a local dance celebrating the end of World War II. After a long courtship, Al and Anna were married on August 19, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Derby, Connecticut. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Brooklyn, New York and eventually Akron, Ohio where they began their family. Their love grew and flourished throughout an adventurous sixty-five year marriage. Anna was a true inspiration and a beautiful human spirit to all that knew and loved her. Her passions were embracing her faith, spending time with family and friends, reading, playing Scrabble and card games, cooking and rooting for Notre Dame football. She especially treasured preparing large traditional Italian Sunday afternoon dinners for her ever-growing family. Anna, with her beloved husband Al, raised five loving children: MaryAnne Cort (Bill), Thomas Teodosio (Linda), Carol Anne Peter (Dave), Robert Teodosio (Tina), and Alex Teodosio (Stephanie). She is survived by nine grandchildren, Christine Klaben, Kathleen Klaben (Dave Nulanz), Ellen Karns, Joseph Cort (Melissa), David Cort, Christopher Teodosio (Katherine), Alexandra Teodosio, Nicholas Teodosio and Joseph Teodosio. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Emily Cort, Clara Cort, Charles Nulanz, Alice Karns, Charlotte Teodosio and Ava Teodosio; and by her beloved brother, William Tiano along with many close friends who knew her to be compassionate and caring through her faith and in her service to others. Anna was preceded in death by her parents; nine siblings; son, Alan; and granddaughter, Andrea Teodosio. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 am at Holy Family Parish, Stow, Ohio. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019