Anna Mildred Graham



Anna Mildred Graham, 91, departed for her heavenly home on May 7, 2019 after suffering a stroke three weeks prior. After surviving the initial distress she demonstrated great strength as she rallied and enjoyed several days with her family, cherished friends, and members of her extended family from Community Baptist Temple.



Mildred was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 6, 1928 to Willie Neil Jean Sr. and Mary Emma Jean (Damron) who relocated to Akron from south central Tennessee. She graduated from East High School in 1946 and married Charles Wesley Graham of Desoto, Missouri in November 1949. Together they lovingly raised two sons and a daughter, but also endured the loss of an infant son.



She was a kind, generous and forgiving soul who was always willing to help, but she was also a woman of strong will and perseverance. Mildred devoted her life to her husband, their children and caring for her parents. She loved little more than having company visit. The most cherished gift you could give her was love and it was the greatest gift she could offer as it was always unconditional and plentiful.



A devout Christian she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and maintained a reverent spiritual relationship with God until the day he called her home. Possessing the voice of an angel she sang at weddings, funerals and church where she was often a featured soloist.



Mildred is survived by children Roger (Ladmarie) Graham, Bonnie Bromall, Duane (Lydia) Graham, grandchildren Paul (Andrea) Bromall and Charles Bromall, and great grandchildren Tiara Payne, Mya Watts, and Kingston May. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother W.N. Jean Jr. and sister-in-law Edith Jean, son Charles Thomas Graham, son-in-law Paul (Bonnie) Bromall Jr. and great grandchild Liam Bromall.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 14, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. Visitation will be between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with interment immediately following at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mildred can be made to Hospice of Summa at www.summahealth.org/ foundation/ways-to-give/ give-now or by calling 330-375-3159, or to Community Baptist Temple, 1435 Kelly Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary