Anna Myers

Anna Myers Obituary
) Anna Myers (Palma), 79, passed away on February 21, 2020. Anna was born on June 21, 1940 in Barberton, OH to the late Emido and Caroline Buccigrossi. Last night we said goodnight to our mother. We should have hugged her a little tighter, a little longer and said goodbye. She had bounced back from death's door so many times this past year, we thought she had one or two more bounces left. So today - we want to say thank you, Mom... ...for giving us life ...for giving us each other - sisters, friends for life ...for raising us through the good times and the bad ...for teaching us how to be strong, independent women ...for sharing your love of food and family ...for showing us how to take care of others And most importantly, for giving us an example of strong faith in our God. We pray that today, you are comforted from all your earthly pains in the warm, loving embrace of a God you were loyal and faithful to - always. Thanks for everything Mom....you really did give us everything we need. Love Always, Your Girls She loved her home, family and church, but her greatest joy came from her family and pets. Anna is survived by her husband, Richard Myers; brother, Frank Buccigrossi and sister, Joanne (Richard) Browning; children, Debbie (Don) Cooper, Anna Marie Brubaker (Ed Denholm), Angela (Tom) Snyder, Aaliyah Conroy, Susan (Robert) Lucciola, Janine (Tom) Gentry, Roger Myers, Jack Myers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, granddogs, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Bath Creek Estates staff, residents and families who became our friends. CALLING HOURS WILL BE TODAY, FROM 4-7 P.M. AT CIRIELLO & CARR FUNERAL HOME, 39 S. MILLER RD., FAIRLAWN, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Anthony, in Akron, OH. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
